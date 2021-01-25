Welcome to APDCAP’s second newsletter to our community. We are a team of Aventura residents working with the Aventura Police Department to build and strengthen trust between the APD and our residents. Our mission is to garner meaningful community impact through events and outreach programs, thereby creating a lasting bond between the community and the Aventura Police Department.

The Aventura Police Department Community Advisory Panel (APDCAP) will be reaching out from time to time regarding future events, community-based initiatives, programs and important Aventura Police Department Advisory messages.

Get to know our police department, and get updated important information by following us on: Facebook.com/apdcap and Instagram.com/apdcap

Police Advisory:

9PM ROUTINE The Aventura Police Department is recommending that all residents start to routinely check car and garage doors, as well as all points of entry into homes to insure they are securely locked by 9PM to prevent theft and for your safety.

“SEE SOMETHING, SAY SOMETHING” This campaign was created several years ago to promote awareness within communities. The Aventura Police Department is requesting if you see any suspicious activities that need to be investigated, please contact maestreh@aventurapolice.com. For non- emergency situations that need assistance contact the APD at 305-466- 8989. For Emergencies call “911.”

Community Initiatives:

HOMELESS INITIATIVE Aventura Police Department and the Community Advisory Panel members are working to set up a program to assist the homeless in our city. More details regarding this program will be announced in the next several weeks via our newsletter and on our Facebook and Instagram pages.