Aventura Police Dept. and City of Aventura feature Halloween Horror Nights

The Aventura Police Department and the City of Aventura will be hosting their very first “Halloween Horror Nights” drive-thru on Friday, October 30th and Saturday, October 31st from 6-11pm.

The department’s in-house crew will be building everything from scratch in the City’s garage to ensure that it is done as close to Universal Studios standards as possible. To ensure an awesome experience, they are reaching out to the community for sponsorships. Leaders of the new Aventura Police Foundation will be present.

$1,000 Mike Myers Sponsorship Level

• Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Facebook Account

• Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce -Aventura News with 2 pages of pictures and sponsor acknowledgement

• City of Aventura Twitter Account

• City of Aventura Facebook Account

• City of Aventura Instagram Account

• Event Program

• Copy of the final cut of the video

$500 Lory Strodez Sponsorship Level

• City of Aventura Twitter Account

• City of Aventura Facebook Account

• City of Aventura Instagram Account

• Event Program

• Copy of the final cut of the video

PLEASE MAIL CHECKS PAYABLE TO:

CITY OF AVENTURA

ATTN: RITA NOA

19200 WEST COUNTRY CLUB DRIVE

AVENTURA, FLORIDA 33180

For more information, contact Rita G. Noa, Exec. Ass’t. to Police Chief Bryan Pegues, 305.466.8989 x8134 or noar@aventurapolice.com