Aventura Police enjoy holiday meals

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

When most people are enjoying Christmas Eve or New Year’s Eve with family and friends, first responders are working to ensure the safety of their community. The Aventura Police who worked both those holiday nights were able to enjoy wonderful meals, thanks to Patricia Carles and Alfredo Cedeno of Divieto Ristorante, newly -opened in the Aventura Mall, who donated gourmet meals and to

Renee Webster, Gold Star Printers, who donated funds so Edwin Shear of Barrio Latino could provide a warm meal for the road patrol officers and the communications employees.