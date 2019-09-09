Aventura rises up to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas

As the world watched in horror as Hurricane Dorian ripped apart the very fabric of life from the people of the Bahamas, Americans showed the world what they are made of. Torrential winds tore apart homes and businesses as walls of water sent people scrambling to their rooftops. At the same time, people around the nation were already opening their hearts and their wallets to help the Bahamian people who were left with nothing. From our military to first responders, from international cruise lines to the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, counties, cities, schools. churches and organizations such as Cadena Humanitarian Aid for Emergencies & Natural Disasters, working on food, shelter and the necessities of life, there has been, and continues to be, an amazing outpouring of love and support. And Aventura is proud to be one of the many cities responding to the call for help from this humanitarian disaster.

On Labor Day, Steven G, CEO of Interiors by Steven G, reached out to Aventura Commissioner Dr. Linda Marks to ask if the City of Aventura could participate in his efforts to bring hurricane relief to the Bahamas. The City immediately embraced this mission as did the residential communities, including The Point of Aventura and Williams Island and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce. But helping those in need is nothing new to Steven G. Dr. Marks said, “Steven is deeply committed to helping mankind, and during the Key West tragedy, he took a caravan of all his trucks down there to bring supplies…this is in Steven’s DNA. I have worked with Steven before on several charitable endeavors and am deeply honored that he has included Aventura in this most important mission.”

“We now have numerous collection sites, including the City of Aventura, The Point of Aventura and the Shops at Pembroke Gardens. We have wonderful people throughout South Florida who are helping ensure the success of this very important cause,” said Steven. “I’m proud to be working with ArrowJet and Elnet Maritime Agency to collaborate on sending planes loaded with supplies over to the Bahamas.”

The City of Aventura, with Mayor Enid Weisman’s unconditional support as well as that of City Manager Ron Wasson and Police Chief Bryan Pegues, instantly embraced this mission. People supported this effort because they knew that Steven, who has been in touch with the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, would ensure that all supplies would go directly to the Bahamian people in need.

The City of Aventura’s Government Center, 19200 W. Country Club Drive – 2nd floor, Aventura 33180, will remain a drop-off site for donations through Wednesday, September 11th, open 9am – 6 pm. Items needed are canned goods (no expired items); baby food; diapers; toilet paper, paper towels, water, flashlights, batteries, bug repellant, blankets, work gloves (No clothing or shoes—maximum has been reached). Volunteers are still needed for Sept. 9 – 11 ; please contact the Aventura Marketing Council to schedule volunteer hours: 305.932.5334 or elaine@acouncil.com