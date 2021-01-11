Aventura seniors deliver hot meals to first responders

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The desire to contribute to society to make the world a better place does not need to diminish as one grows older. Just ask residents at Vi at Aventura, the independent senior living community, who recently unveiled its “Vihicle for Good.” On Thursday, Dec. 17th, a group of its community-minded seniors took to the road to deliver over 125 hot meals to first responders at the Aventura Police Department and the Aventura Fire Department.

Since the Vi was unable to safely host its annual lunch for the officers this year, Vi at Aventura’s Executive Chef Martin and his team prepared gourmet meals to-go instead.

Delivering the meals via the “acts of kindness” mobile, a concept initiated by Vi at Aventura residents who have a passion for purpose, presented itself as the perfect opportunity to give back during the holidays.

“We’ve had a really great relationship with the Vi throughout the years,” said Major Michael Bentolila of the Aventura Police Department. “For them to take the time to cook and deliver hot meals means a lot to us, our officers and our officers’ families. It means we are in a great city where people care about us.”

“We were so proud to honor the first responders who do so much throughout the year, not only for Vi at Aventura, but for our community at large,” said Maia Mediavilla, Vi at Aventura’s Business Development Manager.

Vi at Aventura’s vibrant seniors are looking forward to traveling throughout the community in 2021 to partake in additional acts of kindness.