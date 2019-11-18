Aventura Young Star lands coveted spot in Warner Records new National Singing Group “Acapop! KIDS”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Fifteen year- old Emily Taylor Kaufman has been signed by Warner Records new project “Acapop! KIDS”, an all- Kid A Capella group, produced by the Grammy winning PENTATONIX family, including arranger Ben Bram (Pitch Perfect and Glee) and Producer Shams Ahmed. After a nationwide audition of over 1,000 hopefuls, Emily was awarded one of the twenty- five spots for the launch of this new kid’s brand of music. Acapop! KIDS.

Emily, an Aventura Young Star performing in the Aventura Marketing Council’s YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE for five consecutive years, started performing around South Florida at the age of 6 when she was asked to sing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” at an assisted living facility. She fell in love with the stage, and since then, has been in 22 musical theater performances and is a featured National Anthem singer for the Miami Heat and Florida Marlins as well as a member of Phil Collins local mentoring program “The Little Dreams Foundation”. Although Emily has performed twice at Carnegie Hall in NYC, she sees Acapop! KIDS as the big break she has been working towards.

Emily was in Los Angeles a month ago doing promotional work for Acapop! KIDS and is so excited for the world to see the music they have created. “We had a video viewing party in LA, and it was so great to be with the other kids, who are all so talented, and to see the videos. They are all so amazing!” said Emily.

Acapop! KIDS rolled out their first two cover songs “High Hopes” and “Valerie” on October 18 on all digital platforms with an album/CD to follow in retail stores soon. Emily is very excited to be featured in four of the first ten cover songs including “High Hopes”.

Emily was recently seen in the production of MATILDA at Florida Children’s Theater in Ft. Lauderdale, the INTERIORS BY STEVEN G -10th annual Aventura Mall YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE presented by Mount Sinai Medical Center and AT&T; and performed with Phil Collins and Richard Marx in the Miami Design Center.

Follow Emily’s musical journey on her social sites @EmilyTaylorKaufman and on her official website: www.emilytaylorkaufman.com. And visit @acapopkids on all social sites.