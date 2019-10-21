Banesco USA celebrates Aventura grand opening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Banesco USA bank’s leadership including Chairman Carlos Palomares and President & CEO Jorge Salas, recently joined community leaders to celebrate the grand opening of their beautiful new branch in Aventura ParkSquare. Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Vice Mayor Denise Landman, Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Gladys Mezrahi, Marc Narotsky and Howard Weinberg were there as well as City Manager Ron Wasson Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Chairman Gary Pyott and Rabbi Mendel Rosenfeld. Salas said, “We want to become part of this community, and are delighted to present a check for $10,000 to Aventura’s new Don Soffer Aventura High School as we create a financial literacy program for the students.”

Call Market Leader Rina Grossman-Kerbel for more information 305.807.9927. Banesco USA is located at 2980 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180.