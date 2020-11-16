Bartaco Aventura Reopening

Get back to living the #bartacolife—that’s right: bartaco Aventura is officially open! bartaco is serving up your favorites for take- out and delivery from 11:30am – 9:30pm daily. With fresh and bold flavors for taco fans of all ages, bartaco’s new family packs are the perfect solution for an easy dinner. Choose from the taco pack (makes 16 tacos) or the roasted chicken pack, both are served with salsa verde + chips and your choice of 3 flavorful sides to share. bartaco’s taco packs are another delicious and easy way to feed your family or group of friends. Their taco packs include all the toppings for your tacos and tortillas so you can build your own tacos. Need a refreshing drink to go with your family packs or scratch-made tacos? Shake up some good times at home with bartaco’s to-go beverage options—from margarita kits, to beer + wine, and spirit-free options. Order up in just a few clicks via order.bartaco.com, the bartaco app, Uber Eats, or DoorDash.”
