Bartaco …. what a great place for casual eating and meeting!

Bartaco, a wonderful new restaurant located in Aventura ParkSquare, recently hosted the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) to celebrate their official grand opening/ribbon-cutting. Aventura Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Gladys Mezrahi and Howard Weinberg, joined by Alexis Moseley, District Aide to Miami-Dade Comm. Sally Heyman and former Sunny Isles Beach Vice Mayor Lew Thaler, participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony with bartaco’s General Manager, Tim Kerr.

A full house of AMC members enjoyed some of their signature dishes, like the Street Corn Fritters, Baja Fish Tacos and their delicious Aguas Frescas, a ginger grapefruit drink that was just sweet and just tart enough to complement the sauces.

Bartaco is inspired by the beach culture of Brazil featuring upscale street food with a coastal vibe in a relaxed environment.

Bartaco is located in Aventura ParkSquare at 2906 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180; 305.614.8226; bartaco.com