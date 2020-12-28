Ben Cohen, youngest member of the Aventura Marketing Council

The Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) received an unusual phone call recently. Yoav Cohen, businessman extraordinaire who is now serving as President of the Jewish Federation’s Israeli Division, called to say that he wanted to sign up his son, Ben, as a new AMC member. No problem…the AMC has been fortunate over the years to have two generations of family members at the same time. But this request was a little more unusual…Ben is just ten years old.

Yoav explained, “It’s important for children to understand the value of face-to-face networking, even if it’s virtual at this time. Youngsters are already adept at using the internet and the apps, but they are losing the opportunity to develop their one-on-one communication skills because they “let their fingers do the talking!” I wanted to be sure that Ben knows and understands the importance of communicating with adults, and the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce would be the perfect vehicle for that.”

Ben is an accomplished student and was recently the only student in his school nominated to represent the school at the Junior National Young Leadership Conference in Washington, DC for his academic achievement and leadership ability. Although that conference was postponed due to COVID, Ben is looking forward to participating when it’s re-scheduled.

The AMC, now celebrating 30 years of building community and creating business, had no hesitation in welcoming this outstanding young man as their newest, and youngest, member!

For more information, aventuramarketingcouncil.com or call 305.932.5334