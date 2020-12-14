Bill Talbert, Emcees Zoom meeting on STAYCATIONS: You Deserve One!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Two dynamic organizations, the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) and the Sunny Isles Beach Tourism & Marketing Council, partnered recently to help local hotels recoup from the COVID-19 shutdowns. Eleven hotels participated and each one donated a great door prize, ranging from passes to Tidal Cove Waterpark to two-night stays.

The two organizations enlisted the help of Bill Talbert, President and CEO of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, to personally visit and interview four hotels: two in Aventura and two in Sunny Isles Beach for a videotaped interview by Michael Stern. The four videos were first on the agenda, including the Hilton Aventura Miami with Kai Fischer, General Manager; JW Marriott Turnberry with Jeff Klein, General Manager; Acqualina Resort with Mauro Pinho, Director of Sales & Marketing and finally, Sole Miami with Zakia Sanchez, Director of Food & Beverage.

Next on the agenda was “a word from the meeting sponsor”– Marc Daniels of Salomon Roofing & Waterproofing who spoke about their wide range of clients from Jupiter to Key West, with many hotels amongst their clientele. Salomon Roofing is a full-service commercial, industrial, and residential roofing company serving Florida for over 20 years.

Winners of the Pulse City “Customer Satisfaction Award”, Salmon Roofing was also awarded one of the Top 100 Businesses in South Florida. www.salomonroofing.com

Bill Talbert then went on to live interviews with seven other hotels, with each one describing their staycation offers. Natalie Orr, Director of Sales for both the AC Hotel and Aloft Hotel; Jose Batista, Complex General Manager and Yara Mendes, Area Sales Manager for both the Courtyard Marriott by Aventura Mall and the Residence Inn Marriott by Aventura Mall; Franklin DaCosta, Sales and Marketing Manager for Marenas Beach Resort; Charles Fraichot, Director of Sales for the Marco Polo Beach Resort and Danny Williams, Managing Director for the Trump International Beach Resort.

AMC Chairman Gary Pyott of Association 1st and Sunny Isles Beach Tourism & Marketing Director Ibis Romero closed the meeting by announcing that the winners of the 11 door prizes would be contacted shortly after the meeting ended. Needless to say, there were some very happy people receiving those phone calls.

Plans are already in the works for another hotel promotion program in early May.

For more information, Marc Daniels, Salomon Roofing, 954.952.5552, marc@salomonroofing.com; Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, 305.932.5334, elaine@acouncil.com; Sunny Isles Beach Tourism & Marketing Council, ibis@sibfl.net