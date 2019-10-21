Breger | De Biase law firm teams up with Empire Title Services

Breger | De Biase knows how to close transactions successfully. They help buyers, sellers, investors, lenders, and real estate professionals overcome legal hurdles and achieve their desired goals. Their Aventura headquarters is also home to Empire Title Services where attorneys serve as in-house counsel. The firm recently moved its Boca Raton office to a larger, more accessible location at the intersection of Glades Road and Federal Highway, making it easier for clients to stop by for a quick conference.

The firm’s attorneys and staff are fluent in Spanish, Portuguese, and Russian. They are a law firm for the everyday consumer and their attorneys know how to address the issues that arise in real estate sales and keep the transaction moving forward to a successful closing. They also advise clients who are faced with the need to administer a probate estate, litigate an escrow or security deposit dispute, or wish to convey property outside of a traditional closing setting.

Breger | De Biase takes a problem-solving approach to real estate law. Oftentimes, having legal representation does not increase overall closing costs.