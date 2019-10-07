Buddy loves Aventura

Five-year-old Buddy, a Bichon Friese Maltese, has a true appreciation for everything Aventura!

He loves walking with his pet parents, Gary and Carolina Pyott, around the Don Soffer Aventura Fitness Trail where he sees so many of his four-legged friends and their pet parents. Surely, it doesn’t get any better than when he sits inside the Soffer Club at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa, where he feasts on carrots and blueberries. The servers all know Buddy, and as soon as they see him, they start preparing his snack tray, sometimes surprising him with strawberries and apples.

The Aventura Mall is another one of Buddy’s favorite places…oh, the interesting pet families you can see there! Relaxing in his pet stroller, Buddy is entranced by all the people, many of whom stop to greet him and tell him how adorable he is. When he sniffs the aroma of coffee, he knows that his pet parents will sit down for a while and he is treated with more snacks…healthy, of course!

Starbucks is one of Buddy’s favorite places in Aventura, and there’s so many Starbucks to choose from! Driving down NE 213th Street and passing the new Don Soffer Aventura High School, Buddy’s head is out the window to capture a cool breeze on the way to the Starbucks at Aventura ParkSquare. Some of his favorite restaurants are Corsair at the JW Marriott Miami, 800 degrees Woodfired Kitchen, Serafina, La Boulangerie, Genuine Pizza and International Smoke where a doggy menu is featured.

Buddy has his own little ‘office’ inside the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce, where he naps, eats organic carrots and thinks he owns the office.