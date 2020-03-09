Campbell Property Management hosting complimentary Condominium Board Member Certification Course for Board Members March 18

This Condominium Board Certification Course is a great opportunity for newly elected board members to get certified. Existing board members can use this course as an opportunity to attain further education regarding Condominium law and get their questions answered by industry experts.

The course, being held on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at The Capital Grille in Brickell is being sponsored by Campbell Property Management, South Florida’s highest rated community association management company and Siegfried Rivera. This free event will run from 11:30AM to 2:30PM. The course includes two presentations: “Board Member Best Practices” by Evan Bradley from Campbell Property Management and the Condo Board Certification Course by Roberto Blanch from Siegfried Rivera.

“This course is a must attend for Condo Board Members, whether you were just elected to the Board or you have been on the Board for years, you will learn something new, “ said Gary Pyott, Campbell’s VP of Operations in Miami-Dade & South Broward.

For more information and to reserve your spot at the event, go to Brickell20.eventbrite.com or call (954) 998-2938. To learn more about Campbell Property Management, visit CampbellMGT.com.