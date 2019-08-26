Campbell Property Management hosting complimentary “Dollars & Sense” Course for Condo Board Members

The “Dollars & Sense” Course is a great educational session where Condo Board Members can learn more about handling community expenses properly. The course will help Condo Board Members learn how to save the association money and keep residents happy.

The course, being held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at the Residence Inn Miami – Aventura Mall is being sponsored by Campbell Property Management, South Florida’s highest rated community association management company and Katzman Chandler, Florida community association lawyers. Registration for the free event will begin at 10:30am. The event will run from 11am to 1pm and include two presentations: “10 Ways to Save Money at Your Association” and “Dollars & Sense.”

“This course is a must attend for Condo Board Members, especially with election season right around the corner; this is the time to make sure your owners are happy and owners are often happy when the association is saving money, “ said Gary Pyott, Campbell’s Strategic Partner for the Miami-Dade/South Broward Office

For more information and to reserve your spot at the event, go to DSAventura.eventbrite.com or call (954) 998-2938. To learn more about Campbell Property Management, visit CampbellMGT.com.