Casa D’Angelo Ristorante celebrates grand opening in style

Chef Angelo and Denise Elia were like proud parents as they welcomed City of Aventura officials and members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) to help celebrate the grand opening of their newest restaurant, Casa D’Angelo Ristorante located in Aventura ParkSquare, marking their fourth South Florida locations.

Almost 100 guests were delighted to be inside the magnificent interior and outside patio of this famed restaurant, and taste some of the most exquisite hors d’oeuvres and enjoy libations from their carefully curated wine list. Chef Angelo and Denise have carved a legend out for their Casa D’Angelo restaurants in Boca Raton and Fort Lauderdale and the Aventura community was eagerly awaiting the opening of their Aventura restaurant. Known for providing an authentic Italian Tuscan-style meal in a setting that feels like home and using only locally gathered meats and fish, growing garden-fresh herbs and baking breads from scratch, it’s no surprise that the restaurant has been extremely successful from the moment they opened.

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Gladys Mezrahi and Howard Weinberg, as well as AMC Chairman Gary Pyott and the Hon. Lew Thaler joined Chef Angelo and Denise and their team members for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For more information, visit casa-d-angelo.com