C’est magnifique! Artpie opens in Aventura Mall

Artpie, created more than 18 years ago by Chef and Founder Monique Font Delacroix, recently celebrated their grand opening as Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioners Gladys Mezrahi and Bob Shelley cut the official red ribbon. Artpie features signature savory pastries that are not only delicious, but have organic ingredients, with all pastries named after iconic strong women such as Mata Hari, Coco Chanel and Josephine Baker.

Artpie offers more than 40 flavors and combinations, including vegan and vegetarian options, made with vegan dough. Each pastry is handmade using high-quality, organic ingredients and pairs well with the café’s specialty coffee, wine, beer and other natural beverages.

This elegant boutique cafe is complete with furniture having storied origins, such as the long purple Versace dinner table that once lived in Gianni’s South Beach villa; a pair of 75-year-old Chesterfield couches and set of 1948 Fratelli Paoletti Firenze chairs.

Artpie is located on the ground level of the Aventura Mall near the JC Penney entrance; visit artpieusa.com; monique@artpieusa.com