Community leaders create Aventura Police Dept. Community Advisory Panel

Aventura residents recently joined together to create the Aventura Police Department Community Advisory Panel (APD CAP) to work with the Aventura Police Department. Their mission is “to build and strengthen trust with the public, have meaningful community impact through events and outreach programs, and create a lasting bond with the community”.

Chairman Michael Stern, Stern Bloom Media, said, “It has been amazing to see how much of an impact that has already been made in such a short period of time, within both the community and police department. I am extremely proud of our group and can’t wait to see what happens next. We are also excited to be working with the Aventura Police Foundation to raise money for such a worthy cause”.

This panel has already made a great impact in the community. Some of the recent highlights include the incredibly successful Halloween Haunted House, a free drive-thru’ that the police and community volunteers built from scratch; a drive-in movie event for Aventura City of Excellence School (ACES); a senior high school graduation parade with almost 100 decorated cars driving around Country Club Drives as family and friends cheered them on and City of Aventura officials handed out goody bags to all graduates as they drove by; developing a human resource toolbox to help address homelessness issues, and so much more. Some of the highlights can be seen on their social media pages. Facebook.com/APDCAP and Instagram/APDCAP. The community is invited to join both social media pages to follow this incredible journey.