Condo and Homeowner Association Board Members attend VIP “Lunch and Learn”

The Plaza at ParkSquare was the elegant venue for a recent luncheon seminar offering valuable information for Board Members of condominiums and homeowner associations throughout the community. Sponsored by The Plaza at ParkSquare, Hotwire Communications, Bank OZK and Brightview Landscape Services, attendees first enjoyed a superb luncheon prior to the seminar. Keith Litman, Executive Director of The Plaza at ParkSquare, a beautiful assisted living center welcomed guests and offered tours of the facility that is drawing rave reviews from residents and their families.

Aventura Comm. Dr. Linda Marks, Chair of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s Condo and Homeowner Association Board Members (CHOAB) Committee, opened the meeting up by addressing two important topics: the spread of influenza and the importance of having defibrillators in each building.

Attendees then had the opportunity to talk one-on-one with the three guest speakers as they rotated amongst tables: Antonio Contarini, General Consul from Hotwire Communications, “Common Area Wi-Fi: Liabilities and Legal Precautions”’; Jeff Ulm, Vice President Association Services from Bank OZK, “Free Money? Maximizing Interest through Smart Planning” and Carlos Victoria, Irrigation Specialist for Brightview Landscape Services, “Water Costs: Alternative Money-Saving Choices”.

For more information, call the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at 305.932.5334 or aventuramarketingcouncil.com