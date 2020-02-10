Condo and Homeowner Association Board Members VIP Meetings

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Two years ago, Aventura Commissioner Dr. Linda Marks approached the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) about her idea for a new committee. With over 100 associations in Aventura, she noted, “there is a need to provide information on topics that are affecting all association Board Members while encouraging them to share their own expertise with other Board Members.”

With that mission in mind, the AMC created CHOAB, Condo & Homeowner Association Board Members Committee, and asked Dr. Marks, who is also the President of the Master Association of The Point of Aventura, to become Chairman of the committee. The CHOAB Committee now holds free quarterly luncheon meetings, open to association Board Members only, to provide professionals who address “hot topics” that Board Members can use to better serve their buildings and residents. Topics have covered everything from “Common Area WiFi; Liabilities and Legal Precautions”, “Free Money? Maximizing Interest through Smart Planning” and “Water Costs; Alternative Money-Saving Choices.” Meeting sponsors have included Hotwire Communications/Fision, Bank OZK, Brightview Landscaping, KW Property Management, FirstService Residential and The Plaza at ParkSquare. The next meeting will be held in March at Vi at Aventura and will cover “Identity Theft”, “Surviving Construction Defects” and “Enhancing Property Values”. Dr. Marks will start the program with a brief presentation on “Is Your Building Prepared for a Crisis?”

“As a long time condo board member, I find these meetings incredibly valuable. They provide an opportunity for board members to interact with folks from all around the area who can learn together, share success stories, offer solutions and generally share in common interests,” said Dr. Marks.

For more information, call the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at 305.932.5334 or info@acouncil.com