Courtyard Marriott Aventura hosts _______ annual Wounded Warrior Soldier Ride

Smiles were everywhere as over 50 Wounded Warriors prepared for their annual four-day cycling experience where they meet warriors like themselves who push their limits beyond what they think is possible. The Courtyard Marriott Aventura hosted this outstanding group of men and women who have been physically injured in recent military conflicts and are finding support through the Wounded Warriors programs such as the Soldier Ride. These veterans are not focusing on the limbs they have lost, or the invisible wounds, from depression to post-traumatic stress disorder…they were there to share in the laughter, bonding and challenges that the Soldier Ride brings.

Jose Batista, General Manager for the Courtyard Marriott Aventura said, “Our entire team is so very proud to be the home base for these men and women who have dedicated their lives to keeping our country safe.”

The Aventura community, led by the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC), gathered at 6:30 am to meet the warriors, show their support and wish them well as they departed at 7 am for the beginning of their first journey. Miami-Dade Commissioner Sally Heyman, Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi and Gary Pyott, AMC Chairman, joined a full contingent of the Aventura Police led by Chief Bryan Pegues who escorted them as they headed out of Aventura.