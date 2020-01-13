Dental Care Group’s 9th annual “Dentistry From Our Hearts” offers free dental services

In their continuing effort to provide free dental services to adults and children who cannot afford dental services, the Dental Care Group and Dental Care Group Kids will once again be opening their hearts and their wallets by hosting their 9th annual “Dentistry From Our Hearts” event on Sunday, February 9th, from 9am – 4pm. They know that good oral health has so many wonderful life-changing benefits…benefits that those less fortunate would not normally receive. The doctors at Dental Care Group understand that dental disease can lead to difficulty eating, sleeping, paying attention and smiling. With February as National Children’s Dental Health Month, the Dental Care Group is holding a special outreach to low-income families with children who need dental care.

Free dental care, including exams, fillings, cleanings and extractions, will be provided to adults and children at their office in Aventura and to adults in their Pembroke Pines office.

Dental specialists from the practice will include dentists, assistants, hygienists and staff plus volunteers to assist everyone who arrives on Sunday. Patients will be taken on a first-come, first-serve basis.

To date, the services provided have exceeded the $1.35 million milestone. Dr. Rick Mars, partner at Dental Care Group, said, “It’s an exhausting day as our team of professionals work non-stop to help those in need, but we are inspired by knowing how many people are being helped…that feeling is priceless! “

The Dental Care Group office in Aventura and Dental Care Group Kids offices are located at 2797 NE 207th Street, Aventura 33180 and their Pembroke Pines office is at 12634 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines 33027.