Don Soffer meets with business leaders

Don Soffer, founder of Turnberry Associates and Aventura’s own ‘living legend’, recently met with members of the Board of Directors of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce. Amidst the elegant surroundings of the JW Marriott Turnberry’s Corsair Private Dining Room, Soffer spoke about the beginnings of Aventura, from 785 acres of swampland and through the journey of creating a ‘city of excellence’. With impeccable detail and with great humor, Soffer shared the history of Aventura starting with the mangrove swamps, meetings with then-Florida Governor Claude Kirk, the massive dredging and fill project to developing highrise residential buildings, building a country club (now known as JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa), building the Aventura Mall and so much more as Aventura became one of Florida’s most prestigious addresses.