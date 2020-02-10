Dr. Amir Baron retirement gala at Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center

In honor of Dr. Baron’s retirement and in celebration of his many years of dedicated service to Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center and schools, the synagogue will be hosting a Gala Dinner Dance and producing a Digital Ad Journal featuring touching tributes and good wishes. The celebration will take place on Saturday, February 22nd at ATJC. Proceeds from the Gala and the Digital Journal will benefit the newly- created Dr. Amir Baron Education Endowment Fund created to support and sustain the synagogue’s educational programs in perpetuity.

For more information, call ATJC at 305.935.0666