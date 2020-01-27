Dr. Rick Mars of Dental Care Group launches his book, “Big Smile”

For those of you who have visited the Dental Care Group offices in either Aventura or Pembroke Pines, you know that Managing Partner Dr. Rick Mars has a great sense of humor in addition to his outstanding dental skills. Patients leave with a big smile, no matter what the procedure has been. How appropriate that the name of his new book is “The Big Smile: The Principles of Modern Dentistry—For Dentists and Patients”. A successful book launch was recently held at Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus where Dr. Mars spoke about the reason, he wrote the book– to remind dentists how fortunate they are to serve in the profession and also to help patients build strong relationships with their dentists. Dr. Mars’s mission is to bridge the gap separating not just dentists, but doctors and their patients, to peel away that metaphorical curtain and to show that dentistry is about more than giving patients healthy and beautiful smiles—it’s about changing and transforming lives. Dr. Mars has educated literally thousands of dentists over the last two decades and looks forward to this new “chapter” as an author, so he can now educate both dentists and their patients.

Dr. Mars is also a recognized leader in Invisalign, the internationally- recognized approach to bringing orthodontics into the digital age, and recently was named Invisalign’s GP Faculty Member of the Year and awarded the distinction of Master Faculty.

