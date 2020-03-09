Emily Taylor Kaufman, 15, holds 3rd annual “Concert for a Cure”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Emily was only 9 years old when she was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes and sent straight to the hospital. She quickly learned how to use insulin and carbs in the right doses to try and maintain a normal blood sugar level. She learned that with Type 1 Diabetes, there are no days or nights off, and there is no cure…she must always think about what her blood sugar levels are, what and how much she eats and how much insulin to take.

But that didn’t stop our Emily! Her great love—and talent—is singing, and she pursued her passion to become one awesome young singer! Emily auditioned, and was unanimously accepted to perform for the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce’s annual YOUNG STARS SHOWCASE in 2015, and has been invited back each year since. With 22 musical theater performances under her belt, she is also a featured National Anthem singer for the Miami Heat, Florida Marlins, Nascar and other organizations. She is also a member of the kids global Acapella Group “ACAPOP”, a Pentatonix Project. But Emily, and her Mom Bonnie and Dad Eric, understand the importance of ‘paying it forward’, and in addition to being an Ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Emily and her family work on her annual “Concert for a Cure”, held at The Ballroom at Beth Torah. This year’s concert will be on Sunday, April 19th, 4:30 – 7:30 pm at Beth Torah, 20350 NE 26th Avenue, North Miami Beach. Ticket donations are $30 or $20 for teens. Emily invites other incredible Young Stars to join her onstage that night, including Nicole Acosta, Catarina de luca Figueiredo, Jazlyn Rose Ortiz, Mason Pace and Camila Pocovi.

Mom Bonnie was super proud when Emily celebrated her sixth “Diaversary”! “We kicked the day off at the Diabetes Research Institute ladies luncheon at the Boca Polo Club where she spoke and sang. Today, we celebrate 6 years of strength, courage and hope.”

For more information, call or text Bonnie Kaufman at 305.343.2292