Enjoy Golf, Tennis and Pickleball at 3rd Annual Appeal of Conscience Sports Classic

On Sunday, January 26, 2020, The Appeal of Conscience Foundation will host its 3rd Annual Sports Classic at the exclusive Fisher Island Club. This year’s event has expanded to include golf, tennis and pickleball tournaments as well as the popular spa day. The tropical island oasis is a world-class resort complete with private beach, tennis, spa & marina. The seaside event includes: 50/50 raffle, contests, and trophies for the top teams and players.

The event offers a Fisher Island buffet brunch and awards ceremony with a silent and live auction that preview incredible travel packages and amazing items. In addition to snacks and beverages, participants will receive gift bags sponsored by Peter Thomas Roth with skin care products and other wonderful surprises. For those looking for a day of relaxation, enjoy a variety of luxury spa activities including massage, facials, and complete use of the pool, fitness center and stunning beach amenities.

The Appeal of Conscience Foundation is proudly celebrating its 55th year. Established in 1965, ACF is an interfaith coalition of business, religious and foreign policy leaders whose mission is to promote religious freedom, human rights and peaceful cooperation throughout the world.

Limited sponsorship opportunities, foursomes and spots are still available. For more information on this event, please contact Karen Dresbach at (954) 662-4440 or email appealofconscience@msn.com.