Fast Track Programs Now Available Weekdays, Evenings and Weekends

Start your future today at Miami Dade College (MDC), North Campus. Dive straight into unique programs that will help you develop essential skills necessary to realize your career goals. The advisors and dedicated faculty are there to ensure you receive the guidance and support you need along your academic journey. Home to the Schools of Science, Criminal Justice, and Entertainment and Design Technologies plus a signature Funeral Service Education program. MDC’s North Campus also offers several exceptional opportunities that include Bachelor’s Degrees as well as Police, Fire and Corrections Training Academies.

As you discover all of the resources our spectacular 245-acre Campus has to offer, you’re sure to be inspired on every level. MDC’s North Campus is dedicated to providing a fast track option to your degree with class offerings of 12, 8 and 6-weeks in duration, in addition to flexible class schedules in the morning, afternoon, evening and weekends. More than 2 million students have pursued their educational pathways to careers through MDC’s in-demand programs. When you choose to join the #BEMDC family, you make a commitment to see your dreams become a reality. Ready to take the next step? They are there and ready to help you reach your goals.

Why Study at MDC’s North Campus?

• 300+ Academic Program Pathways

• High Quality, Career Focused Education

• Affordable Tuition

• Financial Aid & Scholarships

• Tutoring, Advising and Loads of Resources

• Study Abroad, Service Learning, Entrepreneurial Development

Call 305-237-1200