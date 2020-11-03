Feeding Friends…helping those most in need

Dr. Rick Mars and his wife Alison had too many conversations about countless patients of Dr. Mars’ dental practice who were successful businesspeople one day, and the next day, they were out of work due to the pandemic. It was heartbreaking…people they knew who now didn’t have any prospects for work, and the money they had saved was being used up quickly to put food on the table for the family. They had nowhere to turn. Rick and Alison knew they had to do something to help… and thus Feeding Friends was born.

“So many people are suffering, but many families, like ours, have the resources to help feed families with no resources,” said Rick. “Our goal is to partner donor families anonymously with families who have the greatest need.” Twelve families were asked by Rick and Alison to be the founding families with a donation of $1,200 to feed a family for three months. And all twelve families agreed to this one-time donation, as well as the commitment to find another donor family to keep the ‘circle of help’ going.

The Feeding Families Foundation is a 501 © (3) charity whose only goal is to assist families with the greatest need to purchase food. Any recipient family must have a sponsor, such as a Priest, Pastor, Rabbi or school administrator, who verifies the need. Other criteria include: Families must have two or more children; neither parent can be employed or have an additional source of income or savings.

For more information or to donate any amount, visit www.feeding-friends.org