Former Aventura Comm. Teri Holzberg celebrates 90th birthday

The Holzberg name has long been associated with the City of Aventura. The late Harry Holzberg served as one of the original City of Aventura Commissioners, and his wife Teri Holzberg succeeded him in that position. In celebrating her 90th birthday with family and friends,

Teri said, “From everything I’ve ever done, it was working with the City of Aventura that I miss the most. Between my husband Harry and myself, we served the City of Excellence for over 20 years. I really enjoyed working with the Commission and the staff there…they were the best! As I celebrate my 90th birthday, it’s a very poignant time for me and I want to thank everyone who has remembered me over the years.”

Aventura Mayor Enid Weisman, who personally delivered the City of Aventura’s proclamation recognizing January 17, 2020 at “Teri Holzberg Day”, said, “She has been a role model for so many of us, and we are who we are because of the positive impact Teri has had on the heart and soul of our city.”