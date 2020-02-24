Governor Mike Huckabee and Judge Jeanine pirro guest speakers at Annual Gala of The American Friends of Meir Medical Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

On Sunday, March 8th, many of the most respected government, business and Jewish community leaders in South Florida will gather at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center for an historical coming-together of our community’s most distinguished individuals. The occasion is the Third Annual Gala of the American Friends of Meir Medical Center, one of Israel’s largest and most important hospitals, that has the country’s largest percentage of pediatric patients and women suffering from fertility and gynecological disorders.

The renowned Governor Mike Huckabee will serve as Guest Speaker, and will receive the organization’s Annual Achievement Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements as former Governor of Arkansas, Republican Party leader, Evangelical Minister, TBN Television Talk Show Host, New York Times best-selling author, and for his uncompromising support of the State of Israel. Serving as Mistress of Ceremonies will be Judge Jeanine Pirro, Former Prosecutor, District Attorney, Judge, New York Times best-selling author, and popular FOX News Television Personality.

“By attending our Gala, you will be joining an elite group of Meir Medical Center supporters, helping to bring these notable individuals to our community and contributing to the quality of care delivered by one of Israel’s finest hospitals,” said the Honorable Jeffrey M. Perlow, Esq., former Mayor of Aventura, distinguished attorney, and Chairman and President of the Board of Directors of the organization. Meir Medical Center, located in Kfar Saba, near Tel Aviv, is responsible for safeguarding the health of over a million people of all faiths in central Israel.

The 2019 Humanitarian Award will be presented to Steve Collis, Founder and CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corporation, and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of American Friends of Meir Medical Center. Also receiving an award will be the Honorable Isaac Salver, CPA, Salver & Salver, Councilman and former Mayor of Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, and Treasurer, Board of Directors, American Friends of Meir Medical Center.

Tickets are $250 per person, for the General Reception and Dinner; $350 per person, for the VIP Private Reception with Governor Huckabee and Judge Jeanine and Dinner; and $3,000 for a Table of Ten that includes the VIP Reception and Dinner. Sponsorships are also available.

For more information, contact Sue Baron, National Executive Director at suebaron@bellsouth.net or 305-794-5155.