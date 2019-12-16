Grant Cardone meets with His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak

Aventura’s own Grant Cardone, Real Estate Investor, Entrepreneur, and Author, recently met with His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nayhan, head of the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Culture, Youth and Social Development. Under discussion was sovereign investment in Florida multi-family real estate, coordination and planning of a government-sponsored business event run by Cardone and his team, and working on Cardone University, an online business education platform for 200,000 students in the United Arab Emirates.

People around the world follow Cardone for his practical strategies in sales and marketing that dramatically improve business revenues, employee retention, and customer satisfaction.

Cardone is the CEO of seven privately-held companies, including Cardone Capital with $1.5 Billion assets under management and Cardone Enterprises, the #1 business training platform.

