Hampton Inn Hallandale Beach/Aventura hosts authors

“So You Want to Write a Book?” was the topic of a recent Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Business Development Committee Meeting held at the Hampton Inn Hallandale Beach/Aventura. Director of Sales Manager Deanna Sylvestri welcomed everyone and spoke about renovations to the hotel and its amenities. Emceed by “super -star author” Russ Lazega, who wrote “Managing Bubbie” which is an audio book and now heading towards the big screen, spoke about going from self-publishing to making a movie. Another AMC author was Aventura Commissioner Gladys Mezrahi, who wrote an award-winning book in Spanish (soon to be translated to English) called “Mas WOWS y Menos OOPS”, a primer on how to create “wow” special events without the “oops”. Mezrahi spoke on how to get someone other than you Mother to buy your book. Dr. Rick Mars, partner in Dental Care Group, whose book is currently being published, “THE BIG SMILE: The Handbook of Modern Dentistry for Dentists & Patients”. covered the writing process…from the idea in your head to publishing. Another AMC author, Veronica Strauss, “Poems From My Heart”, also spoke about her experiences in writing and publishing her own book and ended the meeting by encouraging everyone to “just do it!”