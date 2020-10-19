HATZALAH …volunteers saving lives around the world

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Imagine sitting at home enjoying a family dinner or a BBQ with friends, or attending an important meeting in the middle of a hectic workday. Suddenly, an emergency tone sounds.

A two-way radio you carry at all times alerts you to a medical emergency nearby.

Everything stops! Your personal life pauses and your training takes over. You are now rushing to an emergency that requires immediate lifesaving medical intervention.

This is a typical daily event in the life of a Hatzalah of South Florida (HSF) (www.hatzalahsouthflorida.org) volunteer responder.

These dedicated volunteers are regular people, residents of your community with jobs or careers, who all share something special. They are trained and certified Emergency Medical Technicians (known as EMT’s) and Paramedics, available 24 hours a day to help a fellow neighbor. Hatzalah volunteers routinely put their life on hold day or night to respond to emergency calls, often leaving work in the middle of a busy day, their homes during Shabbat meals and in the middle of the night, to provide help when needed.

Chevra Hatzalah was founded in Brooklyn, New York in 1969. It began when a member of the Hasidic Jewish community had a heart attack and died while waiting for an ambulance to arrive. In response to this tragedy, a group of people in the community vowed to never allow that to happen again and started a volunteer EMT service, which they named Hatzalah (alternatively spelled Hatzolah) – Hebrew for “rescue” or “to save.” As volunteers were all located within their community, they could react quickly to medical emergencies.

Hatzalah chapters now exist in various iterations in Jewish communities throughout the US and around the globe, all based on this proven life-saving model. Notably, in Israel, United Hatzalah has distinguished itself as a volunteer lifesaving organization that has served to unite Jews, Christians, Muslims and Druze for the common goal of saving lives.

HSF began operations in January, 2010, and has since responded to over 10,000 calls for help, with more than 1,000 in Aventura, including emergencies such as allergic reactions, cardiac arrests, strokes, motor vehicle accidents, psychiatric emergencies. HSF has also mobilized its volunteers to assist with several search and rescue operations.

“Love your fellow as yourself”. This Biblical expression is universal and is the foundation of all Hatzalah organizations worldwide. HSF is fully funded by local charitable donations and its services are free to all, regardless of race, gender, religion or ethnicity. HSF lives by the Talmudic principle of “one who saves one life is considered to have saved an entire world.”

“We have used Hatzalah on various occasions and they have always been professional, cordial and understanding of our cultural diversity. Hatzalah has been there for our community and my family, with selfless dedication and concern in our times of need” relates Rabbi Laivi Forta, Rabbi of Aventura Chabad

The volunteers work alongside the personnel of Fire Rescue and the Police Departments in the areas they serve, and everyone understands each other’s role.

HSF is not a replacement for 911; and when needed, dispatchers will call 911 when the patient has not done so. The response time is around 1-2 minutes and 4 minutes in Aventura based on the condominiums.

As an Aventura Commissioner I was proud to bring forward a resolution helping this organization to secure their own radio frequency so that they can continue their amazing work.