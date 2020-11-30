Historically Yours : Grace and Calvin Coolidge

Grace Coolidge was one of America’s most beloved First Ladies. She was warm, vivacious, an extrovert who endeared herself to others. After graduating from Vermont University in 1902, she became a lip reading instructor at the Clark Institute for the Deaf in Massachusetts, where she taught the deaf children to communicate. Her personality was the perfect complement to Calvin, who was shy, restrained, a man of few words and friends. A friend joked, “having taught the deaf to hear, she might cause the mute to speak.” Calvin, however, had a sense of humor. According to historian William A. Degregorio, “A typical exchange involved the hostess who came up to him and said: ‘You must talk to me, Mr. President. I made a bet today that I could get more than two words out of you.’ Coolidge replied, ‘You lose.’”

Grace taught their two sons how to play baseball, her favorite sport. She often went to Fenway Park, as she was a loyal fan of the Boston Red Sox. She was always on Calvin’s mind. His only extravagance was buying beautiful clothes for Grace. “When she was away, he lacked the support he needed” often becoming depressed, stating, “I don’t know what I would do without her.”

According to historian Carl Sferrazza Anthony, a story that the Coolidge’s took to a Maryland chicken farm illustrated “her sense of humor and earthiness, as well as the teasing repartee between them. As the farmer took the First Lady throughout the henhouse, they came upon a rooster on top of a hen. “Does the rooster do that often?’

Grace asked the farmer in mock-surprise. ‘Several times a day,’ responded the farmer. ‘Tell that to the President,’ the First Lady said, smiling. The embarrassed farmer did as he was told. ‘Mr. President, Mrs. Coolidge asked me to tell you that that rooster does that several times a day.’ Without missing a beat, the president asked, “With the same hen?’ The farmer answered, ‘No, Mr. President.’ With a straight a face as his wife, Coolidge got in the final touche. ‘Tell that to Mrs. Coolidge.’”

