Holiday season has arrived…and with it, comes the gifts

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Halloween has just passed…Thanksgiving is around the corner…. Hanukkah and Christmas are just down the road…what a wonderful time of year it is! Local businesses traditionally use this time of year to thank their clients by personally delivering goodies, and the greater Aventura community becomes the recipient of some of the most delicious treats. Deanna Sylvestri from the Hampton Inn Hallandale Beach/Aventura was out delivering goody bags filled with yummy candies and Jen Perez from the AC Hotel/Aloft Hotel Aventura brought cupcakes made in-house. So go ahead and eat lower-calorie breakfasts and dinners, because more holiday treats are on the way …and they are just too tempting to pass up!