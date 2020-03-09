IBERIA Bank hosts SpeedBiz—best one-on-one networking in town

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Jose Alonso, Senior Vice President/Private Banking Group Manager of IBERIA Bank, recently welcomed members of the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce (AMC) SpeedBiz to his beautiful bank located in the heart of Aventura. “IBERIA Bank is proud to invite the AMC businesses to our facility and have the opportunity to tell them about some of our great services. We offer a wide variety of services, including personal and business accounts, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending, consumer lending, wealth management services, brokerage investment and private banking. With our merger with First Horizon Bank, two equals now become a $75 billion combined bank.”

Michael Stern, SpeedBiz Chairman and partner in SternBloom Media, added, “Our SpeedBiz programs are one of the most productive meetings we hold for our members. Great connections are made during the SpeedBiz and then followed up to ensure that a strong business relationship is formed. As we always say, ‘It’s good business to do business with Aventura Marketing Council members!”

AMC members enjoyed a great breakfast buffet and then sat down to begin their ‘three-minute networking’ event. As members exchanged business cards, they shared the three-minute timeframe before moving on to meet another member. Although the official program ended at 9 am, members remained to continue the conversations that were only started during the program. Norman Axelman, CEO of Advantage Computer Solutions, reminded the members that oftentimes it takes multiple times of meeting other businesses for business to be generated, and often, those business relationships lead to other business relationships that prove most beneficial.”

For more information, visit iberiabank.com; aventuramarketingcouncil.com