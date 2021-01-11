Icebox Cafe’s New Hallandale Beach Location Brings Creative Cuisine and Greenhouse Dining to the Area

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Icebox Cafe has been a culinary community leader in South Florida for more than two decades and now is officially settling in to their new location at 219 NE 3rd Street, Hallandale Beach, FL. Icebox Cafe provides deliciously-prepared food using nature’s greatest gifts to create thoughtful dishes, award-winning desserts and is dedicated to providing warm hospitality to local communities. With a relaxing and sophisticated design, including a signature mural by local artist Captain Casual, Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach offers an expansive menu for lunch, brunch, dinner and happy hour, even on the weekends.

And, Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach is home to a luscious greenhouse filled with botanicals, perfect for afternoon or evening of al fresco dining on classic and new favorites including a variety of burgers with unique flavor profiles, collection of comfort appetizers with a twist and signature dinner dishes including a braised short rib and curry chicken. The new location also features more than 10 beers on tap and collection of bottled craft beers in addition to a full bar. Icebox Cafe Hallandale Beach’s facility also includes a test kitchen, commissary and Icebox Pantry, a smart vending machine offering goodness-on-the-go including perfectly-portioned and seasonal salads, bowls, wraps, sandwiches, snacks and desserts.

Locals can experience the new Icebox Cafe location in Halladale Beach Monday- Friday 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday – Sunday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Weekend brunch is available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a daily happy hour is offered from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. From everyday dining to special occasions, the new location provides ample indoor and outdoor seating options as well as a large bar with plenty of seating and flat screen tv’s to catch a game or two. Diners can check out the full menus and make a reservation online at http://iceboxcafe.com/.