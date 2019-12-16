Jerry Libbin meets with Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce Board Members

Exciting happenings with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce were on the agenda at a recent AMC Board of Directors meeting featuring Chamber CEO Jerry Libbin held recently at Mount Sinai Medical Center ER Aventura.

Charlene Welker, Senior VP of Mount Sinai Medical Center, said, “We were delighted to host Jerry Libbin, an accomplished Miami Beach Commissioner and outstanding Chamber leader, at our Aventura ER.”

Topics covered including his Chamber’s upcoming cultural tourism trip to Portugal, their Sister City program and an international event hopefully to be scheduled in the future called Carnival. Libbin is now creating the BAWOTY Award (Bad A__ Women of the Year) that will help fund women’s charities and planning for the Chamber’s 100th anniversary in 2021 with a two-year theme throughout all activities.