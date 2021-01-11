Jewish Community Services of South Florida recently announced the appointment of Leopoldo ‘Polo’ Coronado as their first Chief Administrative Officer.

Polo is committed to JCS’ mission to improve the quality of life and self-sufficiency of the Jewish and broader communities throughout South Florida in accordance with Jewish values. He joins JCS bringing significant experience in change management and a successful professional career as a results-oriented non-profit leader, corporate operations officer, seasoned manager, and planning and supply chain executive.

Most recently, Polo served as the Executive Director of Year Up South Florida, a highly effective supportive services program providing talented young adults, ages 18 to 24, with the skills, experience, coaching and support to empower them to reach their potential by pursuing professional careers and higher education.

Polo has held senior management positions with Fortune 100 companies, including Procter & Gamble and Avon, and has served in a leadership role for Intcomex, a global technology distribution organization based in Miami. His varied areas of specialization include development and implementation of business strategies for customer and staff engagement as well as implementation of transformational changes to improve quality and outcomes.

Polo has developed and implemented manufacturing, customer service, and distribution strategies across a variety of countries in the Americas. His expertise in enhancing the operational abilities of organizations by applying lean methods, high performance team building, practical, technical, and strategic planning will provide significant benefit to JCS as a part of our continued agency wide transformation process.

Polo’s broad array of civic involvement has included membership in The Beacon Council, where he co-chaired the Trade and Logistics Talent Development Sub-committee, the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, and World City. He previously served as a Trustee, and was a volunteer for the United Way, having served as a founding member of United Way Brazil (ACJ), as former member of the Board for United Way in Mexico (Fondo Unido), as well as a participated in the International Initiative of United Way of Miami-Dade County.

Polo holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Universidad Anahuac (Mexico City) and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Born in Mexico, he has lived in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, and Venezuela. He is married to Patricia and is the proud father of Patricia, Isabel, and Leopoldo. In his free time, Polo enjoys gardening, taking long walks with his wife, traveling, reading, and spending quality time with his family.

Polo joins the JCS executive leadership team at a time when JCS is navigating through a transformational process geared at long- term sustainability. The JCS team is privileged to continue to provide a single high standard of quality service to members of our community, in addition to addressing the unique human service needs resulting from the Coronavirus Pandemic. Polo’s proven leadership in the social service and workforce development arenas, along with executive strategic management experience, and significant relationships within the vibrant South Florida community, offer great value to the team and the clients they serve.

“I am confident Polo will provide strong leadership as a valued partner in service to our vibrant, diverse South Florida community” said Miriam Singer, JCS President & CEO.