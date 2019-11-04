Jewish Social Club for retirees and seniors – back by popular demand!

Social interaction is beneficial for one’s health in many ways. It boosts feelings of well-being and can reduce various physical challenges. Café Chai is a Jewish social club that enables retirees and seniors to enjoy a delicious and invigorating luncheon amongst friends. Chai is life. Café Chai aims to increase vitality and joy through its inspirational and entertaining program. Meet new people and listen to fascinating talks that are sure to uplift all that attend.

The Café Chai Winter Series will take place every month from November through April, on the first Thursday. Exact dates are: Nov 7, Dec 5, Jan 2, Feb 6, Mar 5 and Apr 2. It will begin at 12:30 PM at the Hallandale Cultural Community Center – 410 SE 3rd St. Admission is free, donations are welcome. Café Chai is a project of United Jewish Generations.

For more information visit our website: www.unitedjewishgenerations.com/cafechai. Reservations required, email reserve@unitedjewishgenerations.com or call 305-770-4540.