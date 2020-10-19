Just Salad Aventura…healthy for everyone

At the recent ribbon-cutting ceremony of Just Salad Aventura, Mayor Enid Weisman and Commissioners Dr. Linda Marks, Gladys Mezrahi and Bob Shelley were delighted to welcome in this national chain that places health, value and authenticity just as high as incredibly delicious food. Their mission statement, “To cultivate healthier lifestyles by serving real food at affordable prices” comes to life when you see their expansive menu, starting with healthy ingredients, produce arriving fresh daily, and only served raw, roasted, baked or steamed. Because Just Salad believes that everyone deserves to live a healthier life, there are 10 items under $10.

During the ribbon-cutting, Mayor Weisman welcomed Jonathan Banayan, Regional Marketing Partner for Just Salad Florida, and his entire team to Aventura and extended best wishes for success. Banayan said, “I’m thrilled to be here in Aventura and becoming more involved in this community!”

Just Salad Aventura is located at 18701 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura 33180; for more information, jbanayan@justsalad.com. www.justsalad.com