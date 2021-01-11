Ke-uH brings Japanese fusion to Acqualina

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The award-winning Acqualina Resort & Residences announces the opening of Ke-uH, a Japanese fusion restaurant featuring a diverse and eclectic menu of tapas and shareable plates in an elegant and modern setting with indoor and outdoor seating overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. The new restaurant will complement the oceanfront resort’s Costa Grill and Il Mulino New York restaurants.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Ke-uH where our guests can enjoy outstanding Japanese fusion cuisine in a stunning environment,” said Deborah Yager Fleming, CEO & Partner of Acqualina Resort. “Japanese cuisine is so popular among our hotel guests and will become a new dining hot spot and loved by residents in our area.”

Ke-uH’s modern take on fine ingredients with a tapas-style menu featuring small plates is inspired to create a shared convivial experience and strongly complements Acqualina’s commitment to providing extraordinary dining experiences.

The opening of Ke-uH at Acqualina marks the third restaurant in Florida, following Ke-uH in Weston and sister restaurant Kazumi in Key Biscayne. Carlos Delfino, Chef/Founder and part owner of Ke-uH and Kazumi, worked with Master Sushi Chef Oscar Noborikawa to create the inventive Ke-uH menu. Chef Noborikawa spent 14 years in Nobu Miami, perfecting his art under the disciplined tutelage of some of the country’s most revered Japanese masters before being elevated to prestigious Executive Sushi Chef.

Chef Noborikawa’s command of Japanese cuisine can be distilled down to ingredients and balance. He works with trusted purveyors to import Japanese Hamachi yellowtail, Uni sea urchin, octopus and sweet shrimp, Scottish salmon, Yellowfin and Bigeye tuna from Central and South America and Bluefin tuna from the Mediterranean Sea.

Chefs at Ke-uH make everything from pizza crust to ponzu sauce, yuzu soy, truffle flavors and aioli from personal recipes to accompany sushi and non-Japanese menu items include baby back ribs, sliders and Kurobuta pork belly, plus vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options.

“It’s the balance in every single bite,” says Chef Noborikawa. “For me, it’s the combination of the quality of product, the preparation, the respect of and care for every single ingredient and inherent discipline to create the perfect balance of citrus, spiciness, sauce for expressive sushi.”

“We are honored to be working with Acqualina to bring Ke-uH to Miami’s Sunny Isles Beach,” said owner Daniel Fernandez. “We are offering an elevated dining experience where family and friends will find something they will love and enjoy together.”

Ke-uH is located at Acqualina Resort & Residences, 17875 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL. Dinner is served from 5:30pm to10pm seven days a week and The Bar at Ke-uH is opened from 5:30pm to 10pm. Valet parking, all major credit cards accepted.

For reservations or more information, call 305.918.8000 or visit www.acqualinaresort.com.