KW Property Management & Consulting Co-Founders Paul Kaplan and Robert White recognized in annual “Florida 500” list

KW Property Management & Consulting Co-Founders Paul Kaplan and Robert White were honored by Florida Trend as two of the state’s most influential business leaders. Kaplan and White made the magazine’s annual “Florida 500” list for the third consecutive year.

For the past three years, Florida Trend’s editors have highlighted the 500 most impactful executives in different economic sectors throughout the state. A substantial year-long research initiative is conducted to determine the honorees. Kaplan and White have been featured in all three editions, a nod to how they built KWPMC into a residential property management powerhouse and continue to make significant contributions in the industry and to the broader community.

Kaplan and White, who are both Certified Public Accountants, started KWPMC in 2004 with a shared mission to disrupt the property management industry by emphasizing high-quality services including exceptional accounting, knowledge-based maintenance and dedication to superior customer service and hospitality. The company has grown organically into an industry leader, with more than 1,750 employees and 90,000 units under management.

Much of KWPMC’s rise is attributed to the company’s family-like corporate culture and because it provides the most cutting-edge services to its residents. Kaplan and White take pride in the fact that KWPMC still manages the very first property it was ever awarded.

“Everyone involved has played a pivotal role in making KWPMC what it is today,” Kaplan said. “We share this recognition with our incredible team.”

White noted that he and Kaplan are proud of their accomplishments but still feel like they are just getting started. “Our vision moving forward is to continue to expand into new markets, partner with a diverse portfolio of communities and developers and continue our hands-on management,” he said.

