KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING provides Ultra-Luxury Services at Prive

KW PROPERTY MANAGEMENT & CONSULTING, the industry-leading Miami-based property management group, delivers unmatched customer service to its ultra-luxury condominium communities in Aventura and throughout Florida. A perfect example of their delivery of an unparalleled lifestyle experience for its residents can be found at Privé at Island Estates in Aventura, where KWPMC takes the lead in offering world-class services and amenities.

The twin 16-story towers at Privé sit on a private island on the Intracoastal Waterway, giving each residence stunning waterfront views. KWPMC’s staff provides five-star luxury services, which include 24/7 desk coverage, pool attendants, an on-site café and catering for special events.

“We offer unique amenities, such as a two-story gym and spa, private marina and onsite café and catering services,” said Danielle Richards, KWPMC’s General Manager at Privé.

“Managing the operations for a community on the region’s last private island is a tremendous responsibility, but with the support of our talented staff we are able to bring superior service to each resident.”

KWPMC enhances life at Privé with upscale hands-on concierge services throughout the property. Pool attendants cater to residents’ every need, providing Privé-branded towels, water bottles and refreshments such as fresh fruit and sorbet. The tennis courts can be reserved at any time and are prepared beforehand with towels and fruit-infused water.

Residents also have the opportunity to participate in a variety of social events planned by KWPMC’s Luxury Lifestyle Consultant, including holiday gatherings, health and wellness events and wine socials.

Privé is one of the many ultra-luxury buildings successfully managed by KWPMC. The company has grown to over 1,700 employees and a vast portfolio exceeding 90,000 units under management. KWPMC’s philosophy “We don’t just manage, we enhance,” has been instilled in the company’s culture at every level.

