La Boulangerie Boul’Mich’s newest twist

La Boulangerie newest menu item is the Dulce de Leche Croissant. Freshly baked with fresh, natural ingredients, this pastry is a sweet bite of bliss that’s warm to the touch and buttery to the palate.

This pastry was created as a byproduct of the restaurant’s concept. Even though it is a French restaurant that’s versed in French pastry making, they love to add a little Latin flair.

With this goal in mind, they asked their artisanal bakers: What new flavor could we add to our selection to really make things “pop”? Their answer was, of course, delicious.

Combining pristine, freshly made dough and crafting it into an exquisite dessert with layers of thick dulce de leche is no easy task. There’s nothing more satisfying than seeing someone’s eyes light up at. Besides, who isn’t a fan of caramel’s, richer, creamier cousin?

At La Boulangerie Boul’Mich the “treat yourself” mentality is year around.

That’s why they invite you to come try this latest craze and enjoy all of the sweet seduction that the Dulce de Leche Croissants have to offer.

For more information visit laboulangerieusa.com