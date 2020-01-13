Lauren’s Kids Celebrity Golf & Gala …. a perfect pairing to help children

This two-part charity event will benefit Lauren’s Kids Foundation, dedicated to educating adults and children about sexual abuse prevention through in-school curriculum, resources for families, EMMY and ADDY award-winning awareness campaigns and speaking engagements that have taken Lauren worldwide. The events are so big that it will take two separate dates and places to accommodate, thanks to event sponsors including Acordis Technology & Solutions, Ronald L. Book, P. A., Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Metro Group Miami and American Airlines.

On Saturday, March 21 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Lauren’s Kids Foundation will be hosting the Acordis Technology & Solutions Lauren’s Kids Gala presented by Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. Look for a silent auction and live auction filled with fantastic trips, memorabilia and one-of-a-kind experiences…and so much more. They’ll be honoring the people “behind the scenes” who make a difference in our community.

Then, on Monday, April 6 at the exclusive JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa will be the Lauren’s Kids Celebrity Golf Classic where each foursome will be paired with a celebrity team captain and enjoy an amazing day on a championship golf course along with lunch, on-course refreshments, amazing gift bag items and a post-golf awards reception.

For more information visit laurenskids.org or contact Amanda Vidaurre at 305.529.9506 x107 or Amanda@agency21consulting.com