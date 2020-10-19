Living Well, the Vi at Aventura Way

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

While aging well and living the good life look different to every Vi at Aventura resident, one theme is constant – playfulness. It’s characterized in many different ways at the Vi, where residents participate in countless activities that entertain, stimulate and activate their mind, body and spirit.

Some cheer alongside the senior community’s Viva Girls, while others join in the daily resident-led musical concert ‘Stump the Maestro,’ many are even learning how to play bridge and other games virtually.

“Living Well is a holistic approach to organizing events and programs that contribute to the total well-being of our residents,” said Michael Thomas, Vi at Aventura’s Lifestyle Director. “Living Well is our way of life.”

While many think playfulness is just for children, it can also be an important source of relaxation, and physical and mental stimulation for adults of all ages. In fact, play has even been linked to improving resistance to disease.

In the words of playwright George Bernard Shaw, “We don’t stop playing because we grow old; we grow old because we stop playing.”

Thomas says seniors should focus on activities that bring joy and cites three key benefits of play:

Reduce stress. Play is fun and can activate the release of endorphins, the body’s feel-good chemicals. Endorphins promote an overall sense of happiness and can even temporarily relieve pain.

Improve brain function. Playing bridge, singing, creating art, or any other activity that challenges the brain can help prevent memory problems and improve brain function.

Maintain social relationships. The social interaction of playing with family and friends – even when done virtually – can help ward off anxiety and depression.

