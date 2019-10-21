Macy’s Aventura ‘brings out the best’ for I Have a Dream Foundation Miami

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Over 60 students the I Have A Dream Foundation -Miami were thrilled to have the opportunity to select a formal outfit to wear to the 24th annual IHAD Foundation gala to be held on October 30th at the beautiful JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa. IHAD-Miami President, Stephanie Trump of Acqualina Resort & Spa, worked closely with Debra Sell, General Manager of Macy’s Aventura to create this heartwarming event thanks to a grant from Macy’s.

The foundation is changing lives of youngsters in low-income communities by empowering them to achieve higher education and fulfill their leadership potential by providing them with the skills, knowledge and habits they need to gain entry to higher education. IHAD programs range from after-school enrichment programs, to field trips to US cities, internship opportunities and college test tutoring. With the funds raised from the annual gala, the students are guaranteed academic tuition at a Florida state university for a four-year degree or at an accredited trade school.

“We are truly delighted to have this opportunity to work with Stephanie Trump and her wonderful young adults from the I Have A Dream Foundation. Macy’s appreciates the outstanding work of this foundation, and are honored to be a part of it,” said Debra Sell.

Stephanie Trump noted, “We give our Dreamers the support they need and act as the constant in their lives. We try to affirm them with positive words, rather than the negative ones they may have been used to. We tell them, ‘Of course, you are going to be successful and you can make your dreams come true. And if you want to be something, you can do it. You just have to work with us to be able to do it.” Jonas Severe and Adrienne Anthony are our project coordinators and they work 24/7 with our Dreamers and their families.”

Since sponsoring Miami’s first “I Have A Dream” program in 1995, Stephanie Trump has helped grow Miami into one of the largest “I Have A Dream” regions in the country, with nearly 800 Miami Dreamers ranging from second graders to college students.

For more information, macys.com; DreamMiami.org