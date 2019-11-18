Marquis Bank sponsors Law Seminar on HACKED: Are You Ready?

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Data breaches are hitting all segments of our society, and law firms are a major target of hackers. Marquis Bank recently sponsored a law seminar luncheon at Bonefish Grill for attorneys and judges from the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce and the North Dade Bar Association to bring in Michael Goldstein, President & CEO of LAN InfoTech to address that issue. Attendees learned what their liability was and how they can protect themselves from the “Dark Web”, in addition to earning two Continuing Legal Education credits.

Janet Henfield-Green, Senior Vice President of Marquis Bank, said, “With growing concern about data breaches it is important to partner with a banking institution that is relationship based and truly knows your business. At Marquis Bank, we value our relationships, we are centered on personalized service and focused on providing results.” Henfield-Green also announced the upcoming Marquis Bank merger with Professional Bank “Subject to regulatory approval, our proposed merger with Professional Bank in mid-2020 will provide us with enhanced capabilities to service the Professional community with a dedicated team of bankers, local decision making and expertise in the needs of professionals. The proposed merger will make us the 4th largest bank in South Florida with an estimated $1.6MM in assets serving 10 South Florida markets from Dadeland to West Palm Beach.”

For more information on future law seminars, contact the Aventura Marketing Council/Chamber of Commerce at 305.932.5334 or Rick Chizever at the North Dade Bar Association at 305.974.1580